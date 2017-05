Nov 12 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc's quarterly revenue rose 3.6 percent as demand rose for its high-end switching equipment and data center services.

Net income rose to $2.43 billion, or 48 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Oct. 24, from $1.83 billion, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $12.68 billion from $12.25 billion a year earlier. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)