PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on expected U.S. Fed rate hike in June
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
Feb 11 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for switching equipment and routers.
The company's net profit rose to $2.4 billion, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Jan. 24, from $1.43 billion, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $11.94 billion from $11.16 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for autonomous driving systems, vehicle connectivity and electrically powered vehicles, sending its stock up about 11 percent in early trade.