Feb 11 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for switching equipment and routers.

The company's net profit rose to $2.4 billion, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Jan. 24, from $1.43 billion, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $11.94 billion from $11.16 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)