Feb 15 Cisco Systems Inc's quarterly
revenue fell for the fifth straight quarter, hurt by sluggish
demand in its legacy network equipment business.
The company's net income fell to $2.35 billion, or 47 cents
per share, in the second quarter ended Jan.28 from $3.15
billion, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
The world's largest networking gear maker said revenue fell
2.9 percent to $11.58 billion.
To offset sluggish demand for its traditional lineup of
switches and routers, Cisco has been focusing on areas such as
security, the internet of things and cloud computing.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)