BEIJING Oct 9 Cisco Systems Inc will
establish an $80 million joint venture with Chinese hardware
manufacturer TCL Corp to invest in commercial cloud
computing services, TCL said in a stock exchange filing on
Thursday.
Cisco will invest $16 million in the new firm, which has not
been named and is still being registered, and hold a 20 percent
stake, the filing said. TCL will pay $64 million for an 80
percent share. These investments will be made over three stages,
each of which will require the approval of both parties. No
timeframe for the investments was given.
The agreement follows other U.S. technology firms --
including Amazon.com Inc, IBM Corp and
Microsoft Corp -- as they move into cloud computing
services in China, undeterred by the rocky business climate for
American companies with tensions between the world's two largest
economies over cybersecurity.
The new company will build data centres in China, and set up
cloud-based video communication and collaborative office systems
for Chinese small- and medium-sized enterprises and industry
users.
The size of the joint venture may be expanded, based on
market needs and the development of the company, TCL said. TCL,
through an offshore affiliate, will name four directors and
Cisco will name one. The affiliate will also be responsible for
deciding on the core management team.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; editing by David Evans)