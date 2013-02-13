Feb 13 Cisco Systems Inc : * Says expects Q3 non-GAAP revenue growth to be in the range of 4-6 percent on

a year-over-year basis * Says non-GAAP operating margin in Q3 is expected to be in a range of 26.5

percent to 27.5 percent * Says Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to range from 48 cents -50

cents per share