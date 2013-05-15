May 15 Cisco Systems Inc : * Says total U.S. public sector revenue grew 5 percent in Q3, including U.S.

federal spending down 3 percent * Sees Q4 revenue growth in 4-7pct range on y/y basis * Sees Q4 non-GAAP gross margins to be approximately in a range of 61-62

percent * Sees Q4 FY 2013 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50-$0.52 per share * Sees sees GAAP earnings in Q4 EPS $0.07-$0.10 lower than its non-GAAP EPS