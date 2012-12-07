Dec 7 Cisco Systems Inc :
* CEO says wants to double software revenue in next 5 years,
today at about $6
billion
* CFO sees 14-17 percent cagr in 3-5 years in mobility market,
from $3BLN in
2012
* CFO sees 6-9 percent cagr in 3-5 years in video and
collaboration from $8
billion in 2012
* CFO sees sees services business 9-11 percent cagr in 3-5
years, currently at
$10 billion
* CFO sees security business 5-7 percent cagr in 3-5 years, now
at $1 billion
* CFO sees business in emerging markets at 7-13 percent cagr in
3-5 years, now
at $9BLN
* CFO sees switching and routing business 5-7 cagr in 3-5 years
from $46
billion