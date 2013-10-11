BRIEF-Ellomay Capital Q4 shr $0.12
* Ellomay Capital reports results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Oct 11 Cision : * Says has been subject to a sophisticated fraud over fingerprint card release
* Ellomay Capital reports results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 31 Mutual-Tek Industries Co Ltd : * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ea9P9G Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Dato' Sri Dr Tiong Ik King will be re-designated from an executive director to a non-executive director Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nCAxhF] Further company coverage: