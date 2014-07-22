BRIEF-Wintest to acquire RYOSHIN Maintenance Service
* Says it will acquire 360 shares (100 percent stake) of RYOSHIN Maintenance Service Co., Ltd., from RYOSHIN DENKI Co., Ltd.
July 22 Cision : * Q2 - total revenue SEK 211 million (234) * Q2 - operating profit* SEK 25 million (18) *) Excluding non-recurring items, goodwill impairment and other one-time revenue items. Link to press release: here
* Radware signs multi-million dollar product subscription agreement with major business information provider