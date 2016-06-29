BRIEF-China Sports Industry Group's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Says share trade to halt from May 18 pending announcement related to share transfer
June 29 Laurentian Bank of Canada said it would buy CIT Group Inc's Canadian equipment financing and corporate financing business, a portfolio worth about C$1 billion ($772 million).
Laurentian Bank said it expect the deal to be modestly accretive to its adjusted profit in 2017 and boost adjusted earnings by about 4 percent in 2018.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter after which about 140 CIT Canada employees will join the bank, Laurentian Bank said. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
FRANKFURT, May 17 Big stock exchange mergers are currently off the table for German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse following a failed attempt to link up with London Stock Exchange, CEO Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.