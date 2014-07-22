BRIEF-Tande's Q1 contract sales down 61.8 pct y/y at 675.2 mln yuan
* Says Q1 contract sales down 61.8 percent y/y at 675.2 million yuan ($98.07 million)
July 22 Small-business lender CIT Group Inc said it would buy regional lender OneWest Bank NA for $3.4 billion in cash and stock.
The bank expects the transaction to be 20 percent accretive to earnings per share in 2016.
CIT also reported a 34 percent rise in second-quarter profit as it earned higher income from its aerospace and railcar leasing business. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Delinquency rate 1.21 percent at March end versus 1.23 percent at February end