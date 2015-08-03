NEW YORK Aug 3 CIT Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Thain, who closed a merger Monday with OneWest Bank that acquired $30 billion in deposits, said financial companies that do not have deposit funding could be shaky in the future.

"Whenever you have long periods of time of very low interest rates and lots of liquidity you always worry about where are there bubbles being created and where is there potential trouble in the future," Thain said in an interview with Reuters.

Thain said he believed the non bank sector was "certainly a place to worry about in the future."

Non-bank financial companies include business development companies, which make loans to small and mid-sized companies, and hedge funds, Thain said.

Thain learned the importance of securing funding from bank deposits first hand during the financial crisis. He sold Merrill Lynch to Bank of America right around the time of Lehman Brothers' September 2008 failure for $29 per share - 40 percent less than where the shares had traded in the spring.

Thain became CEO of CIT after its 2010 bankruptcy, and one of his biggest priorities was to increase its access to bank deposits as a source of funds.

One of the major ways he did this was by acquiring OneWest Bank.

OneWest was created by private equity firms using many of the assets of the former IndyMac, which went bust in 2008 in one of the largest banking failures in the country.

"The strategy of funding a commercial finance company in the capital markets is not a viable one post financial crisis which is why we're moving to a bank-centric model in funding the vast majority of our businesses with the bank," Thain said.

But as banks face tougher regulations after the financial crisis many fear growth in the so-called shadow banking sector, comprised of lenders such as business development companies, real estate investment trusts that invest in mortgages, and some hedge funds, that are not subject to the strict capital requirements of banks, Thain said. (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Grant McCool)