BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction wins land auctions for 5.91 bln yuan
April 7 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
(Corrects to show CIT is in negotiations with JC Penney, not vendors, paragraph 2)
July 31 The tightened credit terms now being offered by CIT Group Inc to small vendors supplying J.C. Penney Co Inc only affects future shipments, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
The commercial lender and J.C. Penney are still in negotiations, according to the source, who declined to be identified as the negotiations are private.
CIT and J.C. Penney were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)
April 7 The secretary general of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), one of the main standard-setting bodies for Islamic finance, will retire next week, the Malaysia-based body said in a statement.
April 7 Australian shares skidded on Friday, erasing early gains, after the United States launched cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, sparking geopolitical anxieties.