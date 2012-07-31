July 31 CIT Group, Inc on Tuesday sold $3 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CIT GROUP, INC. TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.75 BLN COUPON 4.25 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 4.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/03/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 364 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 5 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/03/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 350 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS