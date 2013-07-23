July 23 CIT Group Inc reported a second-quarter profit compared with a loss a year earlier as the small-business lender spent less to cover interest payment on long-term debts.

Net income was $183.6 million, or 91 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $72.9 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

The New York-based lender's interest payments on its long-term debt fell 60 percent to $236.6 million.