* First quarter EPS $0.91 vs $0.90 est
* Debt-servicing cost falls 60 percent
* Total interest income down 14 pct to $351.6 mln
July 23 Small-business lender CIT Group Inc
reported a quarterly profit that edged past analysts'
estimates as debt-servicing costs fell and its banking unit
posted strong loan growth.
The company, one of the biggest financial sector victims of
the credit crisis, said interest payments on its long-term debt
fell 60 percent to $236.6 million for the second-quarter, while
total interest expenses were down 56 percent to $281.4 million.
CIT filed for bankruptcy in 2009 after a debt exchange offer
and bailout talks failed. It emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection later that year.
The company, led by former Merrill Lynch Chief Executive
John Thain, reported net income was $183.6 million, or 91 cents
per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss
of $72.9 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected the lender to earn 90 cents a
share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's total interest income, however, fell more than
14 percent to $351.6 million.
In addition to the absence of significant debt redemption
charges in the current quarter, the improvement in net income
reflected lower funding costs and asset growth, partially offset
by reduced gains on asset sales, the company said in a
statement.
CIT Bank funded over $1.8 billion of new business volume, up
26 percent from a year earlier.
The company, which was being run under federal supervision
since its emergence from bankruptcy, negotiated with Federal
Reserve Bank of New York in May to terminate an agreement that
restricted its ability to pay dividends and buy back stock.
CIT shares, which have gained 16 percent in last three
months, closed at $49 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.