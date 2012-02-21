* Sale offsets taxes on restricted stock bonus
* CIT shares nearly unchanged in Tuesday trading
Feb 21 John Thain, chairman and chief
executive officer of business lender CIT Group Inc, sold
almost 19,100 shares of company stock for $789,000 to offset tax
obligations from a bonus he received.
Thain, who joined CIT in early 2010 after stints running
Merrill Lynch and the New York Stock Exchange, sold the shares
on Feb. 16 at $41.31 apiece, according to a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. He continues to hold 290,111
CIT shares, the filing said.
Shares of CIT, which are up 18.5 percent this year after
falling 26 percent in 2011, were up 4 cents at $41.37 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Thain, who also has been a vice chairman at Goldman Sachs
Group, took the reins of CIT shortly after it emerged
from bankruptcy due to heavy home lending losses. He has been
concentrating on refinancing high-interest debt and raising the
company's credit rating so it can expand its business of
financing small to middle-sized companies.
In February 2011, Thain received 123,902 shares of
restricted stock, one-third of which vested over the next three
years. Last year he sold 208 shares at $44.39 each, or
$9,228.68, to satisfy tax withholding obligations from his
previous year's grant. CIT has not yet disclosed Thain's full
compensation for 2011.
The company, which also has an airplane and railcar leasing
business and last fall opened an online bank to obtain
inexpensive deposits, operates under an agreement subjecting it
to close scrutiny from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. CIT
recently submitted a plan to the regulator with hopes of
loosening the oversight reins.
CIT's 2011 net income fell to $28 million, or 14 cents a
share, from $526 million, or $2.62 a share, in 2010, largely
because of reduced benefits related to earlier bankruptcy
accounting.