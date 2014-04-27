CAIRO, April 27 Egypt's Citadel Capital
said on Sunday it was selling its majority stake in
the Sudanese Egyptian Bank to the Islamic Solidarity bank of
Sudan for $22 million.
The move is part of a programme to shed non-core assets and
focus on energy, transport, agrifoods, mining and cement,
Citadel said. Its stake in the Sudanese Egyptian Bank was 66.1
percent.
Citadel, which has $9.5 billion under management, plans to
shed holdings gradually outside those areas over the next few
years and convert itself from a private equity firm into a
holding company.
Citadel, which has holdings in dozens of companies, mainly
in Egypt, east and north Africa, has suffered losses over the
past two years partly due to political turmoil in the Arab
world.
(Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Andrew Heavens)