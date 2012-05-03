CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Bain in talks with Japan fund on bid for Toshiba chip unit -sources
* Western Digital showed its proposal to Toshiba recently -sources
CAIRO May 3 Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital narrowed its net loss to 800.5 million Egyptian pounds ($132.39 million) in 2011, the stock exchange said on Thursday.
The company had reported a consolidated net loss of 1.36 billion pounds for 2010, the exchange added. ($1 = 6.0465 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr)
* Western Digital showed its proposal to Toshiba recently -sources
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 South Africa's ruling African National Congress must put a stop to public spats and unite to avoid handing the advantage to its opponents, President Jacob Zuma said on Friday.