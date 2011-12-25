BRIEF-ROKT finalizes $26 mln series 'B' funding round
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
CAIRO Dec 25 Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital reported a consolidated net loss for the first nine months of 446.6 million Egyptian pounds ($74.2 million), the stock exchange said on Sunday.
The company had reported a net loss of 160.6 million pounds for the same period a year earlier, the exchange added. ($1 = 6.0190 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr)
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, June 12 New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding.