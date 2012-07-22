(Adds detail on loan refinancing, ASEC investment)
CAIRO, July 22 Egyptian private equity firm
Citadel Capital's first-quarter net loss widened by 43
percent from a year earlier to $26.4 million, dragged down by
fees paid to refinance some of its debt and losses at
engineering and construction arm ASEC.
It said assets under management had risen 4.9 percent to
$4.4 billion in the 12 months to the end of March 2012.
The company said that during the quarter it had paid $9
million in fees to access a $150 million credit facility with
the U.S. government's Overseas Investment Corporation (OPIC).
During the quarter, Citadel drew down $81.3 million from the
facility.
"Setting aside the net effect of one-time fees related to
Citadel Capital's refinanced debt and the OPIC-backed facility,
the firm would have recorded a 9 percent narrowing of its
consolidated loss," the company said in an emailed statement.
The OPIC funds would be used to improve the terms and tenors
of some of its loans and help the business plans of some of its
portfolio companies, it said.
The private equity firm, which focuses on the Middle East
and Africa, said ASEC Holding had also been hurt by production
stoppages, widening Citadel's portion of ASEC's net loss by 61
percent year on year to $10.7 million.
Work at a number of ASEC's cement factories was shut down
for repairs and maintenance during the quarter, and its
construction arms had suffered because of Egypt's weak economy,
Citadel said.
Citadel's share was trading 0.3 percent higher at 11.00 a.m.
(0900 GMT)
