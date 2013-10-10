MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may follow oil prices up in wake of U.S. Syria attack
DUBAI, April 9 Stock markets in the Gulf may edge higher on Sunday as crude oil traded to an almost one-month high in the wake of a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.
CAIRO Oct 10 Egypt's Citadel Capital, a holding company with $9.5 billion under control, said on Thursday its consolidated net loss for the second quarter narrowed to 47.3 million Egyptian pounds ($6.86 million) from 124.2 million a year earlier.
Citadel, which is changing from a private equity firm to an investment holding structure, plans to increase its capital by 3.64 billion pounds in December or January to 8 billion pounds.
($1 = 6.8904 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Erica Billingham)
DUBAI, April 9 Stock markets in the Gulf may edge higher on Sunday as crude oil traded to an almost one-month high in the wake of a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.
* Sells PRO Unlimited increasing value of company by 2.5 times in 2.5 years