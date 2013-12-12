(Adds background, details)
CAIRO Dec 12 Egypt's Citadel Capital
cut consolidated net losses in the third quarter by nearly 40
percent, the private equity group said on Thursday, as cost
controls improved and as business recovered from years of
turmoil in the region.
Consolidated net losses were 82.7 million Egyptian pounds
($12.01 million) in the quarter, down from 134 million in the
same period of 2012 and despite challenges to production,
logistics and retail from a curfew in August and September.
Citadel Capital, with $9.5 billion under management, has
holdings in dozens of companies, mainly in Egypt, east and north
Africa, has suffered losses over the past two years, partly due
to Arab world turmoil.
The firm is narrowing its focus to energy, transport,
agrifoods, mining and cement and plans to gradually divest
holdings outside that ambit over the next few years.
In October, shareholders approved a 3.64 billion Egyptian
pound ($528 million) capital increase, part of a plan to convert
it into a holding company from a private equity firm.
Total aggregate revenue at operational core and non-core
companies was 1.5 billion pounds, a 15.5 percent increase over
the third quarter last year, Citadel said.
Total earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation at operational core and non-core companies was
127.4 million pounds, primarily driven by standout performers
TAQA Arabia, Africa Railways and Gozour (agrifoods), the company
said.
Citadel Capital's shares stood at 3.52 pounds at 0908 GMT,
up from 3.45 at the last close.
($1 = 6.8868 Egyptian pounds)
