By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 9 Hedge fund and high-frequency
trading (HFT) firm Citadel LLC has asked regulators to deny the
U.S. exchange application of "Flash Boys" heroes IEX Group,
saying a key element of the trading platform is unfair and would
harm market quality.
At issue is IEX's use of a "speed bump" that delays stock
orders to and from its trading platform by 350
millionths-of-a-second, which IEX says allows it to refresh
ever-changing prices before the fastest market participants can
act on out-of-date data, preventing them from jumping ahead in
the trading queue.
But the delay would actually hamper the ability of market
participants to trade, while giving IEX's routing broker-dealer,
which would not be subject to the speed bump, the speed
advantage, Citadel said in a letter to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission dated Nov. 6, but posted on the SEC website
on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1M2dkvr)
"A very substantial percentage of orders in the market are
executed or canceled within the time frame of their speed bump
and you only need to be first by a few microseconds to win every
single time. So while it sounds small, those advantages can be
insurmountable," John Nagel, Citadel's senior deputy general
counsel, said in an interview.
IEX, which was featured in Michael Lewis's March 2014 book
"Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," applied to the SEC in
September with the aim of launching as The Investors' Exchange
early next year.
"We will be reviewing all letters submitted on our Form 1
and look forward to responding to material comments, including
clearing up any confusion about how our market works, during the
review period," IEX spokesman Gerald Lam said in a statement on
Monday.
VICE OR VIRTU
"Flash Boys" chronicled the efforts of the IEX team to build
an exchange that would be a level playing field for all
investors and it ignited a furious debate as to whether the
market was rigged in favor of HFT, which makes up over 50
percent of market activity.
But Citadel, which is a top market maker in stocks and
listed options and runs a $26 billion hedge fund, said the speed
bump gives IEX and certain of its customers the advantage.
"The entire market will be trading on stale data, whereas
their router will have up-to-date data because it's based on
their direct feeds and that's just wrong," Jamil Nazarali, head
of Citadel Execution Services, said in an interview.
On Friday, however, Virtu Financial, a global
market maker that uses HFT strategies and is one of the most
active traders on IEX, said the "speed bump" has had no impact
on its trading activity.
Virtu said it engages in the same strategies on IEX that it
uses on alternative trading platforms (ATSs), such as those run
by Barclays and JPMorgan, as well as on
exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange and the
Nasdaq Inc.
IEX currently operates as an ATS, and broker-dealers and
other trading centers can choose whether to trade there. But as
an exchange, firms would be required to send their orders to IEX
if IEX was displaying the best prices available for those
orders.
Approval of IEX's exchange application would start "a race
to the bottom," as other exchanges would likely seek to create
their own speed bumps, Citadel said.
The SEC will weigh the industry's comments in deciding
whether or not to give IEX exchange status. Of the 15 letters
posted on the SEC's website as of midday Monday, 13 - one of
which included 15 asset managers as signatories - voiced support
for the application.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Frances Kerry)