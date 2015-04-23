April 23 Oliver Weisberg has quit his role as a
managing director of Citadel to help run a family office for
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd executives, Bloomberg
reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
Weisberg will leave the hedge fund firm led by Kenneth
Griffin at the end of June, Mike Geller, a spokesman for
Citadel, said.
Weisberg will join the new family office being set up in
Hong Kong by Joseph Tsai, Alibaba's vice chairman, according to
one of the people. The family office will also manage the wealth
of some other founders of Alibaba, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1GaXid5)
Tsai plans to create an investment program to generate
long-term steady returns for a few families, Bloomberg said,
citing Jim Wilkinson, a spokesman for Tsai.
Weisberg will co-manage the firm with Alexander West, who
has been running Blue Pool Capital, the existing Hong Kong-based
family office of Tsai, according to the report.
(Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)