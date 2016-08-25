NEW YORK Aug 25 Former BlueCrest Capital Management portfolio manager Ashish Goyal is set to join hedge fund manager Citadel, a Citadel spokesman said on Thursday.

Goyal will start at Citadel's London office in November and will be a portfolio manager on its global fixed income team. He will be part of an expansion of the firm's macroeconomic investing unit, Citadel said. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)