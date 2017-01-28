(Adds background on Turner, Zhao, Citadel Securities)
By Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken
Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief
executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a
spokesman said on Friday.
Longtime firm executive Peng Zhao was named to replace
Turner as CEO of Citadel Securities LLC. Zhao joined Citadel in
2006 and rose to global head of market-making at Citadel
Securities. In mid-2016 he became vice chairman and chief
scientist of the overall firm.
Turner joined Chicago-based Citadel in July after more than
a decade at Microsoft Corp. At the time,
Griffin cited Turner's experience in building and managing
large, complex businesses as a reason to bring him on board.
The reason for Turner's departure was unclear.
In statements on Friday, Griffin and Turner thanked one
another.
Jamil Nazarali remains head of execution services and Paul
Hamill remains global head of fixed income, currencies and
commodities at Citadel Securities.
Citadel executed approximately 35 percent of all U.S.-listed
shares traded on behalf of retail investors as of the first
quarter of 2016, according to its website.
Citadel Securities reached a $22.6 million settlement with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month
related to charges that it misled customers about the way it
priced trades. The activity at issue took place between 2007 and
2010, before Turner joined the firm.
