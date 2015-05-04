May 4 Three Hong Kong employees recently left Citadel LLC after the hedge fund cut jobs on its macro trading desk, Bloomberg reported, citing a company spokeswoman.

Fund managers Kevin Quek and Teck Hui Wee and senior associate Justin Chow left in April, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1AzniwN)

Citadel, run by billionaire Ken Griffin, has roared back after its main funds lost roughly 50 percent during the financial crisis.

The departures came as the company wound down portions of the desk globally, letting some people go and moving others into its fixed-income business, Bloomberg reported, citing Katie Spring, a Chicago-based spokeswoman.

Citadel did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)