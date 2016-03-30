BOSTON, March 30 Citadel Securities has hired
Nicola White from Morgan Stanley as the market making
group builds out its fixed income and credit trading
capabilities.
White will join Citadel Securities in New York as chief
operating officer for global fixed income market making, a
Citadel spokesman confirmed.
At Morgan Stanley, White was global head of rates for the
Electronic Markets division and responsible for managing trading
risk within rates, according to a company website. She joined
Morgan Stanley in 2002. The company declined to comment.
The move was first reported by Bloomberg.
Citadel Securities is part of Chicago-based Citadel, which
also consists of a hedge fund that oversees $24 billion in
assets.
In early 2016, Citadel Securities began trading
credit-default swaps. Citadel Securities has been building out
its fixed income and credit trading division since hiring Paul
Hamill from UBS in 2014 as global head of fixed
income, currencies and commodities.
"Nicola is extremely talented and possesses a broad range of
experience in fixed income markets," Hamill said. "She will play
a key role in further growing our fixed income market-making
business globally and we are thrilled she will be joining us."
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Olivia Oran; Editing by
Tom Brown)