BOSTON Aug 24 Jeffrey Runnfeldt, one of the
trio that has overseen Citadel LLC's global equities unit, is
leaving the hedge fund at the end of the month.
Runnfeldt, 46, is retiring, Citadel spokeswoman Katie Spring
said in an email.
Together with Brandon Haley and Steve Weller, Runnfeldt has
run Citadel's global stocks group since 2009 when the
Chicago-based hedge fund reorganized how it invests in stocks.
Haley and Weller are still running the group.
Runnfeldt, who was based in San Francisco, joined Citadel in
2002.
During the first seven months of the year, Citadel's
flagship Kensington and Wellington funds were up about 11
percent, handily beating the Hennessee Hedge Fund Index which
gained 2.78 percent through July, an investor in the Citadel
funds said.
Through the middle of August Citadel's Global Equities LLC
fund was up roughly 10 percent, according to the investor, while
the Standard & Poor's S&P 500 Index is up 11.5 percent.
The hedge fund oversees $12.8 billion in assets and was
founded by Kenneth Griffin, who launched Citadel Asset
Management in 1990.