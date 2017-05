June 14 Citadel Securities, a unit of Citadel LLC, appointed Kraig Knas senior vice president of sales and relationship management in its fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) market making business.

Before joining Citadel, Knas was most recently with Barclays as a vice president of rates sales.

Knas will be based in Chicago and report to Angie DiCarlo. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)