(Adds details, loan pricing revision, background)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, Feb 5 (IFR) - Venezuela's US refining unit Citgo
was forced to sweeten the terms of a US$2.5bn financing package
aimed at pumping new cash into the coffers of the South American
country's state-owned oil company PDVSA.
Concerns over the outlook for the battered US energy sector
along with skepticism over the ultimate goal of the transaction
are forcing Citgo to offer investors a yield close to 12%, much
higher than originally anticipated.
"Initial price indications were too tight for investors,"
said Jorge Piedrahita, Chief Executive Officer or brokerage
Torino Capital. "You have other US assets that are yielding 14%,
15%, or 16% percent in that sector."
By pledging some of its most valuable assets abroad,
recession-hit Venezuela is hoping to raise new funds to fend off
default worries and a slide in crude oil prices, its main source
of foreign exchange.
The company has set official price talk of 11.75% area for a
US$1.5bn 5.5-year non-call two bond issue, wide to early
indications - or whispers - of high 10% to 11% released last
week. The notes are expected to be issued at a 95%-96% discount
to par value.
It has also widened pricing on a US$1bn senior secured
five-year term loan to a spread of 825bp over Libor, from the
originally targeted 800bp over.
On the loan, the company is now offering a steeper new issue
discount of 94% to par value, meaning that the all-in yield on
offer will likely be over 11% compared to the originally
targeted 10%.
The non-call one loan will have a Libor floor of 1% -
meaning that the interest paid on the principal would be at
least 9.25%.
The financing package is secured by US$750m in midstream
assets and a 49% pledge on the equity of Citgo Petroleum Corp,
the operating entity.
Order books for the bond sale will close at 12:00 EST on
Friday.
Deutsche Bank is sole bookrunner on the financing package,
while Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual is joint lead
manager on the bond issue.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Additional reporting by Paul
Kilby and TRLPC's Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing by Jack Doran)