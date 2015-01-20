CARACAS/HOUSTON Jan 20 Venezuelan-owned refiner
Citgo Petroleum Corp is seeking to raise $2.5
billion in loans and high-yield bonds to provide funding for
Venezuela, Thomson Reuters IFR reported on Tuesday.
Sole bookrunner Deutsche Bank has announced plans for a $1.5
billion bond to be issued by Citgo Holdings, with roadshow
details expected to emerge next week, reported IFR, without
citing sources.
The German bank has also scheduled bank meetings for
Thursday in New York to launch a $1 billion senior secured first
lien five-year term loan B, according to IFR.
Both Venezuela's state-run PDVSA and its U.S. oil
refining and marketing unit Citgo did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Citgo's assets, including a refining network with capacity
to process up to 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, have
been up sale since 2014. Several bidding rounds have been held
by banking firm Lazard Ltd, hired by PDVSA to manage the
operation.
Although Venezuela's finance minister in October denied the
pending sale, Lazard has continued with the process in recent
months, according to sources close to the deal. Offers from at
least four bidders were received as of mid December.
Citgo's board of directors had originally discussed a bond
issue in 2014 as an alternative to raise cash for Venezuela
while avoiding a sale of assets, according to sources close to
the conversations. It is not clear if this operation will affect
the ongoing sale process.
Citgo announced in mid 2014 that it had finished a
refinancing operation to reduce interest payments, which
improved its credit profile. But agency Moody's downgraded PDVSA
and Citgo's rating last week due to a higher probability of
default.
Venezuelan bonds have tumbled in recent month as investors
worry it could struggle to make sizeable debt payments amid
tumbling oil prices and slipping international reserves.
President Nicolas Maduro says the country will honor all its
debt payments and dismisses debt default as a right-wing smear
campaign.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth in Caracas and Marianna Parraga
in Houston; Editing by Marguerita Choy)