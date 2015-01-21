(Recasts with source saying Citgo auction has been canceled)
CARACAS/HOUSTON Jan 20 Venezuela has taken U.S.
refining unit Citgo Petroleum Corp off the auction
block and it will now seek to raise $2.5 billion in the debt
market to provide funding for the cash-strapped country, a
source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The auction was canceled in the last 48 hours on the advice
of Citgo's lawyers after they told Citgo that if the company
wished to raise funds in the debt market, it should remove
itself from the auction block, the source added.
Deutsche Bank has announced plans for a $1.5 billion bond to
be issued by Citgo Holdings, with details expected to emerge
next week, reported Thomson Reuters IFR earlier on Tuesday,
without citing sources.
The German bank has also scheduled bank meetings for
Thursday in New York to launch a $1 billion senior secured first
lien five-year term loan B, according to IFR.
Citgo and Venezuela's state-run PDVSA declined to
comment.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that the Citgo
auction had been canceled.
Citgo's assets, including a refining network with capacity
to process up to 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, have
been up sale since 2014. Several bidding rounds have been held
by banking firm Lazard Ltd, hired by PDVSA to manage the
operation.
Although Venezuela's finance minister in October denied the
pending sale, Lazard had continued with the process in recent
months, according to sources close to the deal.
Offers from at least four bidders were received as of
mid-December, some of which valued the company at more than $10
billion, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters in
December.
The companies that made bids included Marathon Petroleum
Corp, Valero Energy Corp, HollyFrontier Corp
and a consortium of TPG Capital LP and Riverstone
Holdings LLC.
Citgo announced in mid-2014 that it had finished a
refinancing operation to reduce interest payments, which
improved its credit profile. But agency Moody's downgraded PDVSA
and Citgo's rating last week due to a higher probability of
default.
Venezuelan bonds have tumbled in recent month as investors
worry it could struggle to make sizeable debt payments amid
tumbling oil prices and slipping international reserves.
President Nicolas Maduro says the country will honor all its
debt payments and dismisses debt default as a right-wing smear
campaign.
