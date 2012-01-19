* To redeem notes with cash on hand

Jan 19 CIT Group Inc, the business lender led by former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain, said it will redeem an additional $500 million of notes maturing in 2016 with cash on hand.

Including the current redemption, CIT would have paid off about $18 billion of first lien and second lien debt since the beginning of 2010.

The company emerged from one of the largest bankruptcies in U.S. history in December 2009.

Last Thursday, CIT said it will not lend to suppliers of Sears Holdings.

"Our decision to eliminate another $500 million of high-cost debt will further reduce our funding costs and benefit our net interest margin and profitability," Chief Executive Thain said in a statement.

In July, the company had said it will prepay $500 million of its $3 billion senior secured first lien term loan.

After the current redemption, CIT will have about $1 billion in notes maturing in 2016 and about $2.9 billion in notes maturing in 2017 outstanding.

New York-based CIT's shares, which have gained about 7 percent since the company reported its quarterly earnings in October, were up about a percent at $37.28 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.