BRIEF-China Real Estate plans project JV worth 70 mln yuan with partner
* Says it plans to set up a project JV for real estate development with a Suzhou-based investment firm, and will invest 63 million yuan in it to hold 90 percent stake
Oct 23 Small-business lender CIT Group Inc posted its third straight quarterly loss, hit by charges related to debt redemption.
Third-quarter net loss widened to $305 million, or $1.52 per share, from $32.8 million, or 16 c ents per share, a year earlier.
The lender took a charge of $471 million during the quarter related to the redemption of $4.6 billion of high cost debt, it said.
CIT is led by former Merrill Lynch Chief Executive John Thain. He was named CEO in February 2010 to continue the company's restructuring following its bankruptcy in 2009 amid losses on subprime mortgage assets.
DUBAI, June 5 Bahrain's GFH Financial Group has agreed to postpone talks to acquire Dubai-based Shuaa Capital due to both parties not reaching acquisition terms and not receiving initial regulatory approval yet, it said in a bourse statement.