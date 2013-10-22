Oct 22 Small-business lender CIT Group Inc reported its third straight quarterly profit due to lower interest payments on its long-term debt.

Net income was $199.6 million, or 99 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of $299.2 million, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

The New York-based lender's interest expense on long-term debt fell 70 percent to $233.8 million.

CIT is led by former Merrill Lynch Chief Executive John Thain, who became CEO in 2010 following its bankruptcy the previous year due to losses on subprime mortgage assets.