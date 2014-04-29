BRIEF-First Savings Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.94
* First Savings Financial Group Inc qtrly net interest income $7.2 million versus $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 CIT Group Inc reported a 33 percent fall in quarterly profit as the small-business lender earned lower interest and fees on loans.
The lender's net income fell to $109.1 million, or 55 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $162.6 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total interest income fell about 9.4 percent to $323.3 million. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: