* Company makes progress in retiring high-cost debt
* CEO Thain cautious on growth outlook
* Shares rise 2.8 5 percent
July 30 CIT Group Inc, the
small-business lender led by former Merrill Lynch Chief
Executive John Thain, reported its second straight quarterly
loss but the per-share figure beat analysts' estimates.
The New York-based company, operating under a special
oversight agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
since emerging from bankruptcy in 2009, said on Monday the
quarterly loss came largely from charges expected from retiring
about $4.2 billion of high-cost debt.
The loss of 35 cents a share beat analysts' consensus
estimate of a loss of 57 cents, reflecting benefits from debt
refinancing in previous quarters and moderately higher lending
and credit recoveries.
The company still has $4 billion of debt on which it is
paying 7 percent interest that it hopes to retire in coming
quarters.
Earlier this year, CIT Group submitted a capital plan to the
Fed that would help unwind their agreement and allow the company
to return excess capital to shareholders in the form of
dividends or share buybacks.
In a conference call with analysts, Thain said the New York
Fed has still not responded, but added the company plans to
request the ability to return capital in 2013.
CIT Group is also reducing its funding costs through an
Internet-based bank opened last year that ended the second
quarter with $2 billion in deposits and more than $10 billion in
assets.
Thain said the bank also hopes to grow the bank through
acquisitions of branches or deposits but has not seen a lot of
opportunities and has no strong need for deposits to meet
current loan demands.
He also said plans to buy loan portfolios from European
banks or other lenders that are slimming down have been stymied
by lack of opportunity. The loans available have low yield and
banks "have been unwilling to sell them at appropriate
discounts," he said.
CIT Group's net loss widened to $71 million, or 35 cents per
share from $50 million, or 25 cents per share, in the second
quarter of 2011. Pre-tax income, excluding the charges, was $245
million, up from $134 million in the year ago quarter.
Its shares were up 2.8 percent to $35.78 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Credit quality at the lender, whose businesses also include
a growing aircraft and railroad car leasing division, continued
to improve.
Net charge-offs fell to $17 million, or 0.33 percent of
average finance receivables, from $55 million a year earlier and
from $22 million in this year's first quarter.
Non-accrual loans on which CIT Group does not expect timely
payments were down to $455 million from $1.1 billion a year
earlier and $482 million in the first quarter.
The company set aside just $9 million for potential credit
losses, down from $84 million in the year-ago quarter.
Through credit quality was far better than most estimates,
CIT Group said it was unlikely to derive much more benefit from
reduced credit costs in the future because so much progress has
been made already.
"We're kind of near cyclical lows here," Chief Financial
Officer Scott Parker said on the call.
Thain forecast its overall business in the United States
will parallel the fate of the U.S. economy. " is growing,
but growing slowly," he said, predicting 1.5 percent growth in
gross domestic product.
Internationally, the company is experiencing a slowdown in
Brazil, has little exposure to Europe and remains confident
about its business in China, despite a moderate decline in that
nation's growth rate.
Total loans declined $2.2 billion to $20.1 billion, largely
due to the sale of $1.1 billion in student loans.