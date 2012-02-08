HONG KONG Feb 8 Citigroup reshuffled its Asia-Pacific management team on Wednesday, with the region's markets head, Rodrigo Zorrilla, promoted to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

Citi's Singapore Chief Executive, Michael Zink, was made head of the newly created ASEAN regional grouping, which includes Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Guam.

The region's head of global transaction services, Anthony Nappi, was named chief administrative officer, also a new position, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Nappi's replacement was not announced.

Replacing Zorrilla as head of Asia-Pacific markets is Nadir Mahmud, who is currently head of foreign and local market sales at Citi.

A spokesman at Citi confirmed the contents of the memo.

The move comes just over a month after Shirish Apte became co-chairman of Asia-Pacific banking, leaving Stephen Bird the sole chief executive for the region.

The Asia-Pacific region generated over a third of the bank's global profit in 2011, with revenues in the region up 5 percent in 2011 to $15.2 billion.

On Monday, Citi became the first non-Asian bank to receive regulatory approval to issue credit cards in China.