Sept 29 Michael Bitton, the global head of delta
one and head of North American prime finance at Citigroup Inc
, has left the firm, according to a person familiar with
the matter.
Bitton, who joined Citi in 2012 from UniCredit, departed
Citi in June, the person said. A spokesman for Citi declined to
comment.
Citi has been looking to strengthen its equities franchise
by hiring talent from other banks and building up its prime
brokerage and bespoke equity derivatives businesses to cater
more to hedge fund clients.
Equities trading chief Derek Bandeen, who had been helping
to spearhead Citi's equities push, retired from the bank in
April.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)