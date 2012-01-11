SHANGHAI Jan 11 Citigroup Inc and Shanghai-based Orient Securities Co said on Wednesday that they have received preliminary approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to set up a joint venture in Shanghai.

The joint venture, Citi Orient Securities, will engage in domestic investment banking, including underwriting securities and sponsoring, the firms said in a joint statement. The venture is expected to be fully operational by the middle of 2012.

"China is a priority market for Citi and we are focused on investing for the long term growth of this market," said Stephen Bird, Citigroup's Asia-Pacific chief executive.

Citigroup and Orient Securities signed an agreement in June last year to set up the joint venture.

Orient Securities will have a 66.7 percent stake in the venture, while Citigroup will hold the remaining 33.3 percent, the maximum holding for a foreign entity under Chinese law.