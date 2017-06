Reliance Industries KG-D6's floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is seen off the Bay of Bengal in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Citigroup downgrades Reliance Industries(RELI.NS) to "neutral" from "buy", but raises its target price to 847 rupees from 818 rupees.

The investment bank says Reliance's valuations "are not compelling enough", while the near-term earnings outlook looks "subdued."

Citigroup says any strong earnings momentum would be contingent on improvements in Reliance's refining operations or a yet-to-be-seen pick-up in petrochemical demand.

Citigroup says could get more positive on the stock at 750 rupees, and prefers Cairn India (CAIL.NS).