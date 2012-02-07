Sensex falls ahead of inflation, output data
Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
Citi has downgraded Hindustan Unilever(HLL.NS), India's largest consumer goods maker, to 'sell' from 'neutral' post earnings and has raised target price to 345 rupees from 330 rupees.
"A decelerating top line implies higher probability of margin pressures in subsequent quarters," Citi said in a note citing advertising and promotional spending were a sharp 7% lower from a year earlier.
On Monday, HUL warned of growing competitive and cost pressures, raising concerns about its ability to maintain the volume growth that helped it report a higher-than-expected 18 percent rise in third-quarter net profit.
