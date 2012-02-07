Workers arrange consumable goods as a customer (back) shops at a grocery store in Lucknow July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Citi has downgraded Hindustan Unilever(HLL.NS), India's largest consumer goods maker, to 'sell' from 'neutral' post earnings and has raised target price to 345 rupees from 330 rupees.

"A decelerating top line implies higher probability of margin pressures in subsequent quarters," Citi said in a note citing advertising and promotional spending were a sharp 7% lower from a year earlier.

On Monday, HUL warned of growing competitive and cost pressures, raising concerns about its ability to maintain the volume growth that helped it report a higher-than-expected 18 percent rise in third-quarter net profit.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)