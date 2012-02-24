MUMBAI Citigroup Inc's (C.N) offer to sell its entire stake in Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS) (HDFC) has received bids for more than twice the number of shares, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

Most bids for the HDFC shares have come at around 645 rupees apiece, compared with its Thursday's close price of 701.30 rupees, said the sources, who declined to be named as the details of the deal are not public yet.

A spokesman for Citigroup in India declined to comment, while HDFC could not immediately be reached.

Citigroup plans to raise about $2 billion by selling its entire 9.9 percent stake in India's top lender as part of the U.S. bank's efforts to shore up its capital base, sources with direct knowledge said on Friday.

