NEW YORK May 1 Citigroup Inc has hired top Freddie Mac executive Anthony Renzi as chief operating officer of its North American mortgage business, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Citi may circulate an internal memo announcing Renzi's appointment as early as Wednesday, said the person on condition of anonymity. Renzi is due to leave Freddie Mac on May 11.

A Citi spokesman declined to comment.