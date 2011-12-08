Dec 9 Japan's regulator Securities and
Exchange Surveillance Commission will ask the Financial Services
Agency (FSA) to punish Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc for
trying to manipulate a short-term interest rate benchmark, the
Nikkei business daily reported.
Citigroup Global employees lobbied a number of participating
banks to submit interest rates that would ensure the Tokyo
interbank offered rate, or Tibor, moved to the brokerage's
advantage, the Japanese business daily said, citing sources.
The rate is calculated by averaging quotes submitted by
major banks. When the Tibor declines, fundraising costs for
borrowers also follow suit.
Financial watchdog, FSA, plans to soon hit Citibank Japan
Ltd, the Japanese arm of Citigroup Inc, with a partial
business suspension order, accusing it of failing to properly
explain risks involved with its financial products.