BRIEF-Bonava wins land allocation competition in Uppsala
* WILL GAIN ACCESS TO LAND IN 2019 AND IS PLANNING TO START SELLING FIRST APARTMENTS LATER THAT YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO Dec 16 Citigroup's Japan banking unit said on Friday its CEO will step down following a Japanese regulator's decision to punish it for improper sales of financial products.
Darren Buckley, President & CEO of Citibank Japan, will step down on January 10, to be replaced by Peter Eliot, currently Citi's country head in Thailand, on an interim basis, the bank said in a statement.
Citi said it will eventually appoint "a senior Japanese banker" to permanently head the unit.
NAIROBI, June 13 Kenya's Centum Investment Co PLC posted an 18 percent plunge in full-year pretax profit to 8.9 billion shillings ($86.24 million), due to lower realised gains on investments and poor performance in its financial services, it said on Tuesday. ($1 = 103.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)