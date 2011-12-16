* FSA suspends Citibank Japan's retail marketing for 1 month
* FSA suspends some interest-rate derivatives trades at Citi
* UBS securities unit also ordered to suspend some trades
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's financial regulator
slapped penalties on the Japanese units of Citigroup and
UBS on Friday, including a month-long suspension of
retail marketing of financial products by a Citi unit for
violating rules on sales of such products.
It is the third regulatory sanction on Citi in Japan since
2004 and the company said the CEO of Citibank Japan will step
down while the bank looks for a Japanese industry veteran to
fill the position.
The Financial Services Agency demanded the overhaul of the
bank's operations, saying the firm needs to review its very
business model to make it more sustaintable.
"Citibank Japan's management team has overlooked and
neglected the problems related to customer protection
management, indicating the governance system is inadequate," the
FSA said in a statement.
The FSA said it found many cases of violations of law and
regulation when Citibank Japan marketed and sold financial
products such as foreign currency trades and structured deposits
to retail customers, including a lack of proper risk
explanations.
The agency said an "inappropriate" remuneration system was
behind those illicit practices.
The regulator said it ordered Citibank Japan to suspend
marketing activities of retail financial products between Jan.
10 and Feb. 9.
The FSA also said it would penalise the Japan securities
units of Citigroup and UBS after finding that an individual who
worked at UBS and then moved to Citi had, along with his boss at
Citi, attempted to influence the Tokyo interbank offered rate
(Tibor).
The regulator ordered UBS Securities Japan and Citigroup
Global Markets Japan to suspend their Tibor and Libor-related
derivatives trading for a week and two weeks respectively in
January.
"We will comply fully with these orders and are working
closely with the authorities on rectifying all issues
identified," UBS said in a statement.
HEADS CHANGE
Citibank Japan said its president and CEO, Darren Buckley,
will step down on Jan. 10 and be replaced by Peter Eliot,
currently Citi's country head in Thailand, on an interim basis.
"Citibank Japan takes this administrative action very
seriously and sincerely apologizes to its customers and all
other concerned parties," the bank said.
It said it is looking for a Japanese veteran banker to fill
its top position, but the person is likely to face an uphill
battle to regain trust from the country's regulator, which has
been frustrated by Citi's repeated regulatory run-ins.
In 2004, Japanese regulators forced Citi to close its
private banking business due to lax controls for the prevention
of money laundering. Citi was punished again in 2009 for the
same violation and forced to suspend retail bank marketing
activities for a month.
Citi has had a number of regulatory problems across Asia this
year. In May, Indonesia's central bank barred Citi from adding
new credit card clients for two years and new customers for its
premium wealth service for a year. That followed allegations of
embezzlement by one of its former relationship managers.
Citi was also fined HK$6 million ($770,900) in October by Hong
Kong's securities regulator after it failed to report that one
of its former employees had been running a Ponzi
scheme.