TOKYO, April 27 Citigroup said on Friday a
senior executive at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will
become chairman of Citigroup Japan Holdings as the bank
overhauls its top management in Japan after being penalised
three times in eight years for violating various banking
regulations.
Tatsuo Tanaka, currently deputy president of MUFG, will
become chairman of Citigroup Japan on July 1, Citi said in a
statement. Joining the Bank of Tokyo in 1973, Tanaka rose
through the ranks mainly in overseas operations and previously
served as chairman of California-based Union Bank.
Citi has been trying to restore public confidence and mend
its relationship with Japan's financial regulator, which slapped
the bank with penalties in December for violating rules
governing the sale of certain financial products.
With the hiring of Tanaka, Citi's senior management
positions in Japan will be filled by former top executives from
the country's three biggest banks, including Mizuho Financial
Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.
Separately, Citi said Masatsugu Nagato, a former senior
executive at Mizuho, will continue as chairman of Citibank Japan
on a permanent basis. He took the position on an interim basis
in January.
Last month, Citi said Kazuya Jono, senior managing director
at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, would become president and CEO
of Citibank Japan.